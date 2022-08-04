HT Auto
Maserati tries to prove a point, offers 10-year warranty for engine and gearbox

Maserati targets to prove that its engine and transmission are reliable with its new 10-year warranty programme.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2022, 11:23 AM
Maserati's Extra10 Warranty Program extends the coverage of powertrain components, including the engine and transmission, until the car turns 10 years old.
Italian luxury car marquee Maserati has announced a new 10-year warranty programme for its powertrain components including engine and transmission, in an attempt to prove that its cars are reliable. Christened as Extra10 Warranty, this programme is offered in addition to the automaker's existing warranty programme that is available for four or five years across the entire product range. Initially, the Extra10 Warranty will be available for all new Maserati cars and will be offered in markets like the US, Canada, and Latin America starting from October 1st, 2022. There will be a number of additional services with the warranty, including pick-up and return services to an owner’s home and the availability of courtesy cars as well.

Introducing this scheme, Maserati said in a statement that this new service enables the car brand to provide all its customers with an innovative offer, adding value in terms of unparalleled flexibility in the automotive world. “A major new feature for the brand, aimed at consolidating the value of its cars over time, guaranteeing total peace of mind by combining top performance and the driving pleasure typical of every Trident car," the statement further reads.

While currently, this additional 10-years of warranty will be available for the internal combustion engine powered Maserati cars, expect it to be available for the forthcoming electric vehicles from the brand as well. However, the car manufacturer is yet to confirm that.

Maserati is currently working on an all-electric version of the GranTurismo, dubbed Folgore. This comes as part of the brand's attempt to shift to electric mobility entirely from the current ICE technology. The pure electric iteration of GranTurismo will come with a tri-motor setup churning out 1,184 hp peak power and 0-100 kmph acceleration capability in three seconds at a top speed of 300 kmph.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2022, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: Maserati luxury car
