|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|12.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
The Ghibli Hybrid GranLusso, equipped with a L4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.62 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ghibli deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ghibli Hybrid GranLusso is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 325 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 450 Nm @ 2250 rpm of torque.
In the Ghibli's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz EQS priced between ₹1.3 Cr - 1.63 Cr or the Audi A8 L priced between ₹1.34 Cr - 1.63 Cr.
The Ghibli Hybrid GranLusso has Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.