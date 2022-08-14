What is the on-road price of Maserati Ghibli in Kolkata? The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is priced on the road at Rs 1,31,68,932 in Kolkata.

What will be the RTO charges for Maserati Ghibli in Kolkata? The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid will have RTO charges of Rs 11,54,017 in Kolkata.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maserati Ghibli in Kolkata? In Kolkata, the insurance charges for the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid will be Rs 4,74,240.

What is the detailed breakup of Maserati Ghibli in Kolkata? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maserati Ghibli in Kolkata: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,15,40,175, RTO - Rs. 11,54,017, Insurance - Rs. 4,74,240, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maserati Ghibli in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,31,68,932.

What is the on-road price of Maserati Ghibli Top Model? The top model of the Maserati Ghibli is the Maserati Trofeo, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,73,20,095 in Kolkata.