Porsche Panamera on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.59 Crore.
The on road price for Porsche Panamera top variant goes up to Rs. 2.04 Crore in Kolkata.
Porsche Panamera comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Porsche Panamera Standard and the most priced model is Porsche Panamera GTS.
The Porsche Panamera on road price in Kolkata for 2894.0 to 3996.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 1.59 Crore - 2.04 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Porsche Panamera dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Porsche Panamera on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Porsche Panamera is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz S-Class which starts at Rs. 1.57 Cr in Kolkata, BMW 7 Series which starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr in Kolkata and Maserati Quattroporte starting at Rs. 1.8 Cr in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Porsche Panamera Standard ₹ 1.59 Crore Porsche Panamera 4 ₹ 1.64 Crore Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition ₹ 1.76 Crore Porsche Panamera GTS ₹ 2.04 Crore
*Ex-showroom price
