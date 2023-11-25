HT Auto
2024 Porsche Panamera unveiled globally with major upgrades

Porsche has unveiled the third generation of the Panamera in the global market. It is important to know that the 2024 Panamera is not an all-new car but Porsche has made enough changes that they are calling it a new generation. There are changes to the chassis, features, design, suspension and the engine too.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 25 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM
2024 Porsche Panamera
The 2024 Porsche Panamera gets an all-new design while retaining its silhouette
2024 Porsche Panamera
The 2024 Porsche Panamera gets an all-new design while retaining its silhouette

The 2024 Panamera measures 5,052 mm in length, 1,937 mm in width and 1,423 mm in height. For the Executive versions, these figures will be bumped up to 5,202 mm, 1,937 mm and 1,428 mm. Up front, an additional air intake has been added above the number plate to help the engine breathe better and the window lines have been revised as well. Apart from this, there is a new set of headlamps and tail lamps as well. Overall, the 2025 Panamera looks sleeker and meaner.

The Panamera will now feature Matrix LED headlamps as standard. There is a new optional passenger display that measures 10.9 inches in size. The gear lever is mounted right next to the steering wheel and there are three driving modes - Normal, Sport and Sport Plus.

Powering the 2024 Panamera are four E-hybrid engines. The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 has been revised and it produces 670 bhp of max power in conjunction with a new electric motor which itself produces 187 bhp. The total torque output is rated at 930 Nm and the engine comes mated to a redesigned eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

The Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid sprints to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 315 km/h. Its battery capacity is now 25.9 kWh. This enables an equivalent electric range of up to 91 kilometres in the combined WLTP cycle. A new 11 kW on-board AC charger shortens the charging time at suitable charging points to 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Also Read : Porsche to integrate Google Maps, Assistant and other apps in future vehicles

The Panamera and Panamera 4 variants will also be available at the time of the launch. They use a 2.9-litre turbo V6 engine that produces 348 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. This is an increase of 22 bhp and 50 Nm when compared to the previous generation. It now takes 5.2 seconds to reach 100 kmph and has a top speed of 272 kmph. The all-wheel drive variants have a top speed of 270 kmph but they take 4.8 seconds to reach 100 kmph.

