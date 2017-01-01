Panamera is a 4 seater Sedan which has 6 variants. The price of Panamera 4 in Delhi is Rs. 1.70 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4 is 75 Panamera is a 4 seater Sedan which has 6 variants. The price of Panamera 4 in Delhi is Rs. 1.70 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4 is 75 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: V6 Petrol engine Max Torque: 450 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 75 BootSpace: 500 Mileage of 4 is 11.9 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less