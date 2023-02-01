What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera in Delhi? The on-road price of Porsche Panamera 4 in Delhi is Rs 1,70,49,394.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Panamera in Delhi? The Porsche Panamera 4 will have RTO charges of Rs 15,43,900 in Delhi.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Panamera in Delhi? The insurance Charges for the Porsche Panamera 4 in Delhi is Rs 6,05,994.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Panamera in Delhi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Panamera base variant in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,48,99,000, RTO - Rs. 15,43,900, Insurance - Rs. 6,05,994, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Panamera in Delhi is Rs. 1,70,49,394.

What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera Top Model? The top model of the Porsche Panamera is the Porsche Turbo S E-Hybrid, which costs Rs. 2,27,42,206 on the road in Delhi.

