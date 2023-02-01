What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera in Gurgaon? The on-road price of Porsche Panamera Standard in Gurgaon is Rs 1,65,17,330.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Panamera in Gurgaon? The Porsche Panamera Standard will have RTO charges of Rs 14,94,900 in Gurgaon.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Panamera in Gurgaon? The insurance Charges for the Porsche Panamera Standard in Gurgaon is Rs 5,72,930.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Panamera in Gurgaon? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Panamera base variant in Gurgaon: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,44,49,000, RTO - Rs. 14,94,900, Insurance - Rs. 5,72,930, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Panamera in Gurgaon is Rs. 1,65,17,330.

What is the on road price of Porsche Panamera? Porsche Panamera on-road price in Gurgaon starts at Rs. 1,65,17,330 and goes up to Rs. 2,12,37,851. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.