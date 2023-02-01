What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera in Faridabad? The on-road price of Porsche Panamera Standard in Faridabad is Rs 1,65,17,330.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Panamera in Faridabad? The Porsche Panamera Standard will have RTO charges of Rs 14,94,900 in Faridabad.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Panamera in Faridabad? The insurance Charges for the Porsche Panamera Standard in Faridabad is Rs 5,72,930.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Panamera in Faridabad? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Panamera base variant in Faridabad: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,44,49,000, RTO - Rs. 14,94,900, Insurance - Rs. 5,72,930, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Panamera in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,65,17,330.

What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera Top Model? The top model of the Porsche Panamera is the Porsche Turbo S E-Hybrid, which costs Rs. 2,12,37,851 on the road in Faridabad.

What is the on road price of Porsche Panamera? Porsche Panamera on-road price in Faridabad starts at Rs. 1,65,17,330 and goes up to Rs. 2,12,37,851. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.