Porsche Panamera GTS with 493 bhp launched in India, priced at 2.34 crore

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2024, 13:19 PM
  • The Panamera GTS gets the non-hybrid 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine that makes 493 bhp and is now on sale in India immediately after its global debut.
2025 Porsche Panamera GTS
The Porsche Panamera GTS packs a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 that can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 302 kmph
2025 Porsche Panamera GTS
The Porsche Panamera GTS packs a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 that can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 302 kmph

Porsche AG has taken the wraps off the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Panamera GTS globally as the most powerful iterations of the four-door sedan. The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid brings V8 powered with electrical assistance and is the new range-topping version available on the model. Meanwhile, the Panamera GTS makes do with the non-hybrid version of the V8 engine and makes slightly less power in comparison. Notably, India gets only the Panamera GTS for now priced at 2.34 crore (ex-showroom).

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS Specifications

The new Porsche Panamera Gran Turismo Sport (GTS) brings an extra dose of sportiness in the latest iteration, along with everyday usability. Power comes from the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine that delivers 493 bhp, 20 bhp more than its predecessor and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds, a tenth of a second quicker. The top speed is restricted to 302 kmph.

Also Read : Porsche Macan Electric gets 2 new variants in India, priced from 1.23 crore.

Porsche Panamera GTS
The new Porsche Panamera GTS sits 10 mm lower with beefed-up anti-roll bars and a limited-slip differential
Porsche Panamera GTS
The new Porsche Panamera GTS sits 10 mm lower with beefed-up anti-roll bars and a limited-slip differential

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS Performance Upgrades

Compared to the standard Panamera that retails at 1.70 crore, the new-gen Panamera GTS sits 10 mm lower with the revised air suspension. The four-door performance sedan also gets beefed-up anti-roll bars and a limited-slip differential for a more responsive drive. The Panamera GTS can be distinguished through the exclusive SportDesign package and a sporty interior.

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS Styling Changes

Visually, the new-gen Panamera GTS gets the black GTS logos on the sides and rear of the car. It also gets dark-tinted HD matrix LED headlamps and taillights along with red brake calipers. The Sport package adds satin matt black-finished side skirts, insets in the front, side window trims, and the rear bumper. The exhaust tips are finished in dark bronze to bring a nice contrast. Lastly, the GTS gets 21-inch Turbo S centre-lock wheels finished in Anthracite Grey.

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS Interior
The 2025 Porsche Panamera GTS gets a sportier interior with adaptive sports seats, suede-like Race-Tex and more
2025 Porsche Panamera GTS Interior
The 2025 Porsche Panamera GTS gets a sportier interior with adaptive sports seats, suede-like Race-Tex and more

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS Cabin

The cabin on the Panamera GTS also gets the sporty treatment with the suede-like Race-Tex used across the interior. There are adaptive sports seats with 18-way adjustment, a Bose sound system, and a Sport Chrono package with a stopwatch and push-to-pass function. Porsche is offering two GTS-specific interior packages - Carmine Red and Slate Grey Neo - bringing a personalised touch to the cabin.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2024, 13:19 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

