In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Quattroporte and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT, Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Quattroporte vs Panamera Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Quattroporte
|Panamera
|Brand
|Maserati
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|2894 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6