Maserati Quattroporte vs Porsche Panamera

In 2023 when choosing among the Maserati Quattroporte and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
GT
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
F160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6V6 Biturbo
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5 seconds-
Driving Range
754 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1750 rpm450 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 5500 rpm326 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2894 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
270 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,80,00,0001,77,32,532
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,00,0001,54,99,000
RTO
016,03,900
Insurance
06,29,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,86,8903,81,141

    Latest News

    The third generation Porsche Panamera gets a host of upgrades to its design, powertrain and suspension
    Third-gen Porsche Panamera India prices announced; starts from 1.68 crore
    26 Nov 2023
    Over the years, the Maserati Quattroporte has been known as a living room on the move with extremely welcoming spaces.
    Maserati celebrates 60th anniversary of Quattroporte luxury saloon
    31 Oct 2023
    The 2024 Porsche Panamera gets an all-new design while retaining its silhouette
    2024 Porsche Panamera unveiled globally with major upgrades
    25 Nov 2023
    Actor Kichcha Sudeepa's Porsche Panamera GTS is finished in satin blue and gets a personalised finish
    Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa brings home the Porsche Panamera GTS worth 2.03 crore
    4 Nov 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
    Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
    12 Nov 2021
    Delhi gets India's first Porsche Studio.
    Watch: Delhi gets India's first Porsche Studio
    21 Jan 2021
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    Porsche Panamera has been one of the best-selling models for the company ever since it was first introduced back in 2009.
    Watch: How Porsche Panamera has developed over the last 10 years
    15 Jun 2020
    Porsche has released a video showing the all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo being pushed to its limits in extreme climate conditions.
    Watch: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV pushed to the limits on sand and snow
    10 Jun 2021
