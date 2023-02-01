Saved Articles

Porsche Panamera On Road Price in Chennai

Add to Compare
Panamera Price in Chennai

Porsche Panamera on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.73 Crore. The on road price for Porsche Panamera top variant goes up to Rs. 2.22 Crore in Chennai. Porsche Panamera comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Porsche Panamera Standard₹ 1.73 Crore
Porsche Panamera 4₹ 1.78 Crore
Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition₹ 1.92 Crore
Porsche Panamera GTS₹ 2.22 Crore
Porsche Panamera Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Standard
₹1.73 Crore*On-Road Price
2894 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,44,49,000
RTO
22,17,350
Insurance
5,88,641
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
1,72,55,491
4
₹1.78 Crore*On-Road Price
2894 cc
Automatic
View breakup
4 10 Years Edition
₹1.92 Crore*On-Road Price
2894 cc
Automatic
View breakup
GTS
₹2.22 Crore*On-Road Price
3996 cc
Automatic
View breakup
Porsche Panamera Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

1.57 - 2.19 Cr
S-Class Price in Delhi
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.7 - 1.81 Cr
7 Series Price in Delhi
Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
Quattroporte Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Lexus LM

Lexus LM

1.2 Cr Onwards
Popular Porsche Cars

    Porsche Panamera News

    A Porsche dealership in China avoided major embarrassment after putting up a Panamera model at one-eighth of the actual starting price.
    In China, Porsche blunder puts $148,000 Panamera on sale for just $18,000
    1 Feb 2023
    Panamera Turbo S E-Hybird model.
    Three Porsche Panamera hybrid models break cover
    11 Feb 2022
    Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition.
    Porsche reveals 2022 Panamera Platinum Edition
    10 Nov 2021
    Porsche has unveiled an all-new Panamera seven years after the first model.
    Porsche Panamera Turbo review: This stunner has an engine that could power a rocket
    9 Jan 2018
    2013 Porsche Panamera review, test drive
    2013 Porsche Panamera review, test drive
    10 Oct 2013
    Porsche Panamera Videos

    Porsche Panamera has been one of the best-selling models for the company ever since it was first introduced back in 2009.
    Watch: How Porsche Panamera has developed over the last 10 years
    15 Jun 2020
    Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
    Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
    12 Nov 2021
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    <p>With mixed sportscar and SUV DNA, this new Porsche is a unique package. Here's our video review.</p>
    Porsche Macan S Diesel Review
    21 Aug 2014
    <p>We drive the Cayenne S diesel in snowy Austria.</p>
    Porsche Cayenne S Diesel video review
    29 Dec 2012
    Porsche Panamera FAQs

    The on-road price of Porsche Panamera Standard in Chennai is Rs 1,72,55,491.
    The Porsche Panamera Standard will have RTO charges of Rs 22,17,350 in Chennai.
    The insurance Charges for the Porsche Panamera Standard in Chennai is Rs 5,88,641.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Panamera base variant in Chennai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,44,49,000, RTO - Rs. 22,17,350, Insurance - Rs. 5,88,641, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Panamera in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,72,55,491.
    The top model of the Porsche Panamera is the Porsche Turbo S E-Hybrid, which costs Rs. 2,21,88,025 on the road in Chennai.
    Porsche Panamera on-road price in Chennai starts at Rs. 1,72,55,491 and goes up to Rs. 2,21,88,025. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
    EMI for the base variant of the Porsche Panamera in Chennai will be Rs. 3,49,879. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

