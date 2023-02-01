What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera in Chennai? The on-road price of Porsche Panamera Standard in Chennai is Rs 1,72,55,491.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Panamera in Chennai? The Porsche Panamera Standard will have RTO charges of Rs 22,17,350 in Chennai.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Panamera in Chennai? The insurance Charges for the Porsche Panamera Standard in Chennai is Rs 5,88,641.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Panamera in Chennai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Panamera base variant in Chennai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,44,49,000, RTO - Rs. 22,17,350, Insurance - Rs. 5,88,641, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Panamera in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,72,55,491.

What is the on road price of Porsche Panamera? Porsche Panamera on-road price in Chennai starts at Rs. 1,72,55,491 and goes up to Rs. 2,21,88,025. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.