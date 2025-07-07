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Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Porsche Panamera

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQS vs Panamera Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eqs Panamera
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.3 Cr₹ 1.7 Cr
Range857 km/charge-
Mileage-20 kmpl
Battery Capacity107.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2894 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Celebration Edition
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz EQS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Grille
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Charging Time
6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)V6 Biturbo
Battery Capacity
107.8 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds5.6 seconds
Driving Range
857 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTwin Turbo
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp, 858 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph270 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres5.95 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air SpringsAluminium double wishbone
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air SpringsAluminium multi-link
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20295 / 40 R19
Length
5216 mm5049 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm2950 mm
Height
1512 mm1423 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg-
Width
1926 mm1937 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
620 litres495 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalOptional
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
156+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesOptional
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
YesOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Interior Colours
Neva Grey / Balao Brown with Brown Walnut wood trim , Macchiato Beige with Brown Walnut wood trimBlack
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,82,9621,93,98,248
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00,0001,69,62,000
RTO
54,00017,50,200
Insurance
5,28,4626,85,548
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,91,9504,16,944
Expert Rating
-

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