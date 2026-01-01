The EQS 580 4MATIC, featuring a 107.8 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 857 km, is priced at ₹1.70 Crore (ex-showroom).
The EQS 580 4MATIC delivers a claimed single-charge range of 857 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The EQS 580 4MATIC is available in 5 colour options: High Tech Silver, Graphite Grey, Diamond White Bright, Sodalite Blue, Obsidian Black.
The EQS 580 4MATIC is powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack that allows for 857 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the EQS 580 4MATIC include the BMW i5 priced ₹1.2 Cr and the Audi e-tron GT priced between ₹1.72 Cr - 1.95 Cr.
The EQS 580 4MATIC has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed and Heads Up Display (HUD).