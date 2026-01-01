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Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.70 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

EQS 580 4MATIC

EQS 580 4MATIC Prices

The EQS 580 4MATIC, featuring a 107.8 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 857 km, is priced at ₹1.70 Crore (ex-showroom).

EQS 580 4MATIC Range

The EQS 580 4MATIC delivers a claimed single-charge range of 857 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

EQS 580 4MATIC Colours

The EQS 580 4MATIC is available in 5 colour options: High Tech Silver, Graphite Grey, Diamond White Bright, Sodalite Blue, Obsidian Black.

EQS 580 4MATIC Battery & Range

The EQS 580 4MATIC is powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack that allows for 857 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger).

EQS 580 4MATIC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the EQS 580 4MATIC include the BMW i5 priced ₹1.2 Cr and the Audi e-tron GT priced between ₹1.72 Cr - 1.95 Cr.

EQS 580 4MATIC Specs & Features

The EQS 580 4MATIC has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed and Heads Up Display (HUD).

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Price

EQS 580 4MATIC

₹1.70 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,62,70,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
6,54,561
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,69,79,061
EMI@3,64,946/mo
Add to Compare
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Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Charging Time
6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
Battery Capacity
107.8 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
857 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
516 bhp, 855 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
210 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5216 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm
Height
1512 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg
Width
1926 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Neva Grey/ Balao Brown, Macchiato Beige / Space Grey
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC EMI
EMI3,28,452 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,52,81,154
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,52,81,154
Interest Amount
44,25,942
Payable Amount
1,97,07,096

Mercedes-Benz EQS other Variants

EQS Celebration Edition

₹1.36 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,30,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
5,28,462
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,35,82,962
EMI@2,91,951/mo
Add to Compare
Close

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1.2 Cr
EQSvsi5
Audi e-tron GT

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+4
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Lexus ES

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89.99 Lakhs
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