Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9
1.62 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQS Key Specs
Battery Capacity107.8 Kwh
Max Speed210 Kmph
Range857 Km
View all EQS specs and features

EQS 580 4MATIC Latest Updates

EQS is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of EQS 580 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.62 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot

  • Engine Type: Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
  • Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 610 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Price

    580 4MATIC
    ₹1.62 Crore*On-Road Price
    107.8 Kwh
    210 Kmph
    857 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,55,00,000
    RTO
    58,000
    Insurance
    6,24,868
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,61,83,368
    EMI@3,47,844/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Engine Type
    Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.3 seconds
    Driving Range
    857 Km
    Battery
    107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Not Applicable
    Max Motor Performance
    516 bhp 855 Nm
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Max Speed
    210 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.75 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Tyres
    255 / 45 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Four-link Axle with Air Springs
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link Axle with Air Springs
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 45 R20
    Bootspace
    610 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Length
    5216 mm
    Wheelbase
    3210 mm
    Height
    1512 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2585 kg
    Width
    1926 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    10 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    250000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    CD Player
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    15
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    17.7 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets
    Seat Upholstery
    Artificial Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Neva Grey / Balao Brown with Brown Walnut wood trim , Macchiato Beige with Brown Walnut wood trim
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC EMI
    EMI3,13,059 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,45,65,031
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,45,65,031
    Interest Amount
    42,18,529
    Payable Amount
    1,87,83,560

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Alternatives

    BMW i7

    BMW i7 xDrive60

    1.95 - 2.5 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    EQS vs i7
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT S

    1.8 - 2.05 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    EQS vs e-tron GT

    Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details