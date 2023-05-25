HT Auto
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9

Mercedes-Benz EQS Specifications

Mercedes-Benz EQS is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,55,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
1.55 Cr* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Mercedes-Benz EQS Specs

Mercedes-Benz EQS comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EQS measures 5,216 mm in length, 1,926 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. A five-seat model, ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz EQS Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
580 4MATIC
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds
Driving Range
857 Km
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable
Max Motor Performance
516 bhp 855 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
210 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Bootspace
610 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Height
1512 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg
Length
5216 mm
Width
1926 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
10 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Neva Grey / Balao Brown with Brown Walnut wood trim , Macchiato Beige with Brown Walnut wood trim
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Mercedes-Benz EQS Alternatives

BMW i7

BMW i7

1.95 Cr
Check latest offers
EQS vs i7
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.8 - 2.05 Cr
Check latest offers
EQS vs e-tron GT

Mercedes-Benz EQS News

The Mercedes-Maybach Night Series gets visual upgrades in the form of new colour schemes for the exterior and interior
Mercedes-Benz unveils the dark Night Series for the Maybach S-Class, GLS & EQS
25 May 2023
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will be the first electric model of the luxury division of the German carmaker. Based on the EQS SUV, it comes with an exclusive dual-tone exterior colour theme and Maybach badging, besides other features.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV unveiled with 600-km range
17 Apr 2023
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is the first electric vehicle from the Maybach division.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV teased ahead of April 17 debut in China
30 Mar 2023
The Mercedes-Benz EQS gets a range of personalisation options from the Manufaktur division.
Mercedes-Benz EQS gets special shades and personalisation options. Details here
21 Dec 2022
The Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a 90.6 kWh battery pack
Mercedes-Benz cuts price of EQE, EQS electric models in China
16 Nov 2022
View all
 

Mercedes-Benz EQS Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz EQS price starts at ₹ 1.55 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.55 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz EQS comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz EQS top variant price is ₹ 1.55 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
580 4MATIC
1.55 Cr*
516 bhp 855 Nm
210 Kmph
526-580 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

Trending Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details