Mercedes-Benz EQS Specifications

Mercedes-Benz EQS comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EQS measures 5,216 mm in length, 1,926 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz EQS sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz EQS price starts at ₹ 1.55 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.55 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz EQS comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz EQS top variant price is ₹ 1.55 Cr.
₹1.55 Cr*
516 bhp 855 Nm
210 Kmph
526-580 km
