Audi A8 L Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The A8 L measures 5,320 mm in length, 1,945 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,128 mm. A five-seat model, Audi A8 L sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market.
Audi A8 L price starts at ₹ 1.29 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.57 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi A8 L comes in 2 variants. Audi A8 L top variant price is ₹ 1.57 Cr.
₹1.29 Cr*
2995 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹1.57 Cr*
2995 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price