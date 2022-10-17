HT Auto
Audi A8 L Specifications

Audi A8 L is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,29,00,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2995.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
1.29 - 1.57 Cr
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Audi A8 L Specs

The A8 L measures 5,320 mm in length, 1,945 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,128 mm. A five-seat model, Audi A8 L sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market.

Audi A8 L Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Technology
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Top Speed
250 Kmph
Engine
2995 cc
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Front Tyres
R19
Rear Tyres
R19
Height
1488 mm
Length
5320 mm
Width
1945 mm
Wheelbase
3128 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
82 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
-
Steering Adjustment
-
Heater
-
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-
Air Conditioner
-
Anti-glare Mirrors
-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-
12V Power Outlets
-
Front AC
-
Rear AC
-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
-
Trip Meter
-
Shift Indicator
-
Clock
-
Door Ajar Warning
-
Low Fuel Level Warning
-
Tachometer
-
Instantaneous Consumption
-
Gear Indicator
-
Instrument Cluster
-
Average Speed
-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
-
Average Fuel Consumption
-
Distance to Empty
-
Engine immobilizer
-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
-
Central Locking
-
Child Safety Lock
-
Seat Adjustment
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rub - Strips
-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
-
Roof Mounted Antenna
-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
-
Power Windows
-
Adjustable ORVM
-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
-
Rear Defogger
-
One Touch -Down
-
Rain-sensing Wipers
-
Exterior Door Handles
-
Interior Door Handles
-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
-
Scuff Plates
-
Door Pockets
-
Rear Windshield Blind
-
One Touch - Up
-
Boot-lid Opener
-
Side Window Blinds
-
Cup Holders
-
Driver Armrest Storage
-
Sunglass Holder
-
Cooled Glove Box
-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Battery Warranty (Years)
-
Warranty (Years)
-
Cornering Headlights
-
Glove Box Lamp
-
Cabin Lamps
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
-
Rear Reading Lamp
-
Automatic Head Lamps
-
Headlights
-
Daytime Running Lights
-
Tail Lights
-
Headlight Height Adjuster
-
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
-
Puddle Lamps
-
Gesture Control
-
CD Player
-
Steering mounted controls
-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
-
Wireless Charger
-
Smart Connectivity
-
Speakers
-
Bluetooth Compatibility
-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
-
AM/FM Radio
-
Head Unit Size
-
DVD Playback
-
GPS Navigation System
-
USB Compatibility
-
Display
-
Aux Compatibility
-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
-
Geo-Fence
-
Find My Car
-
Emergency Call
-
Alexa Compatibility
-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
-
Hill Hold Control
-
Hill Descent Control
-
Four-Wheel-Drive
-
Ride Height Adjustment
-
Brake Assist (BA)
-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
-
Middle Rear Head Rest
-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
-
High-beam Assist
-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
-
Child Seat Anchor Points
-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
-
Blind Spot Detection
-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
-
Lane Departure Prevention
-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
-
Puncture Repair Kit
-
NCAP Rating
-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
-
Interiors
-
Driver Armrest
-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
-
Rear Armrest
-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-
Split Rear Seat
-
Ventilated Seats
-
Interior Colours
-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
-
Folding Rear Seat
-
Ventilated Seat Type
-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-
Front Seatback Pockets
-

Audi A8 L Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

1.57 - 2.19 Cr
A8 L vs S-Class
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.7 Cr
A8 L vs 7 Series
Audi RS5

Audi RS5

1.04 Cr Onwards
A8 L vs RS5
Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
A8 L vs Quattroporte
UPCOMING
Lexus LM

Lexus LM

1.2 Cr Onwards
View similar Cars

Audi A8 L News

The latest Audi A8 L comes in two broad variants - Technology and Celebration Edition.
Audi A8 L drive review: The gentleman's luxury flagship ride
17 Oct 2022
Audi A8 L stands at the very top of the sedan portfolio of Audi in India.
Audi A8 L launched in India at 1.29 crore, promises unprecedented luxury
12 Jul 2022
The Audi A8 L promises to be one of the most sporty looking luxury sedans in the country.
Audi A8 L to launch in India today. Check expected price and features
12 Jul 2022
Audi A8L comes as the flagship sedan from the German luxury car brand.
Audi A8L to hit showrooms next week: Key updates to expect
4 Jul 2022
File photo of 2022 Audi A8 L and its rear profile (R)
2022 Audi A8 L teased featuring signature OLED lights; launch on July 12
27 Jun 2022
View all
 

Audi A8 L Variants & Price List

Audi A8 L price starts at ₹ 1.29 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.57 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi A8 L comes in 2 variants. Audi A8 L top variant price is ₹ 1.57 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Celebration Edition
1.29 Cr*
2995 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Technology
1.57 Cr*
2995 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  Audi Q5

    59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  Audi A4

    42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Audi Cars

