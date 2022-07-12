Audi A8 L launched in India at 1.29 crore, promises unprecedented luxury

HT Auto
Audi A8 L is the flagship sedan from the German brand and is promising to heighten the level of opulence that a luxury car can offer while still getting some very sporty updates on the outside.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 10:18 PM
Audi A8 L stands at the very top of the sedan portfolio of Audi in India.
The 2022 Audi A8 L has officially launched in India at a starting price of 1.29 crore for the base Celebration variant. The Audi A8 L Technology Edition has been launched at 1.57 crore (both prices are ex-showroom, pan-India). The Audi A8 L is the flagship sedan from the German brand and in its latest iteration, emphasized on the luxury quotient inside while also getting sportier exterior updates.

Audi A8 L stands at the very top of the sedan portfolio of Audi in the country and takes on rivals like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series and Jaguar XJ, among others. To take the fight to these rivals, the latest A8 L, which comes via import route, is looking at offering a more opulent ride experience for passengers while putting on a sportier design language from the outside. Audi India believes that the specific needs of flagship sedan buyers are evolving with changing times and that the A8 L is tailor-made to meet new-age demands. “With the new Audi A8 L we are offering our discerning customers greater choice and wider personalization options as well," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, at the launch event. "lifestyles. Values such as time, space, and individual expression are key decision drivers today traditional strengths from performance- and safety to comfort and luxury remain important. The new Audi A8 L caters to all requirements and we are confident that this new flagship will continue to attract customers to the Audi family.

The sportier Audi A8 L gets a modern face courtesy an imposing front grille with generous doses of chrome.
Audi A8 L exterior design highlights:

The sportier Audi A8 L gets a modern face courtesy an imposing front grille with generous doses of chrome which is flanked by new Digital Matrix LED headlight units. Audi claims that while these head light units offer better illumination of the road ahead, these are also dazzle-free to ensure the lights don't obstruct view of the oncoming traffic. And to up the style quotient on offer, the head light units also get illuminated Audi logo with selectable animated projections for entry and exit.

The emphasis on new-age lighting schematics extends to the rear profile of the Audi A8 L as well with the model getting OLED tail lights with proximity detection and patterned illumination when the ‘Dynamic’ drive mode is engaged.

The alloys too are new and the five-spoke turbine design done in Graphite Grey polish brings a blend of sophistication as well as sporty character to the model's visual appeal.

The Audi A8 L is being offered in eight body colour choices and remains the same in terms of dimensions.

Audi A8 L body colour options
 
Terra Grey
District Green
Firmament Blue
Floret Silver
Glacier White
Manhattan Grey
Vesuvius Grey
Mythos Black

Audi A8 L cabin highlights:

The cabin of the latest Audi A8 L is where the real strength of the model is being touted. Essentially meant to be a chauffer-driven car, the A8 L puts the focus on the rear seats which come with either two or three-seat set-up. A rear-seat executive package is being offered which puts a rear-seat recliner, massage and ventilation functionality as well as an all-new heated foot massager - two programs and three intensity levels - on offer for added convenience of passengers.

The AV requirements are catered to by two 10.1-inch screens and the vehicle gets Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System with 3D sound. This system has a max output of 1920 watts through the 23 speakers all around the cabin, and through a 23-channel BeCore amplifier.

The other highlights of the cabin of the latest Audi A8 L include four-zone air-conditioning with air ionizer and aromatization, Head-Up Display, massage functionality on the front seats, 30-colour ambient light, MMI Navigation Plus with touch and haptic feedback, dual-screen interface on the dashboard and Valcona leather seat upholstery all around. There are four interior colour themes available as well.

Audi A8 L cabin colour options
 
Mother of Pearl Beige
Cognac Brown
Sard Brown
Black

Audi A8 L engine and transmission details:

Under the hood of the new Audi A8 L is a 3.0L TFSI petrol motor with 48V mild-hybrid pairing. The combined output figure comes to 340 hp while there is 500 Nm of torque on offer. Audi claims the A8 L can fire from standstill to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

But being seriously quick isn't the most serious driving trait Audi wants to associate with the A8 L because it is the ride quality that defines the worth of a luxury flagship sedan. In this regard in particular, this model is equipped with something termed as Predictive Active Suspension which allows the vehicle to detect road undulations in advance using front camera and predictively adjusts suspension for improved comfort. This, however, is only till a speed of 30 kmph.

The Adaptive Air Suspension, however, is constantly active while the A8 L also comes with the much-acclaimed quattro all-wheel drive system.

Audi A8 L safety features:

The Audi A8 L is packed to the brim with a slew of active and passive safety features which include eight airbags which can be upped to 10 if a customer opts for Safety Package plus, Park Assist Plus with 360 degree cameras and Audi Pre-Sense Basic which gets activated in case a collision is anticipated.

 

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 10:18 PM IST
TAGS: Audi A8 Audi A8 L Audi India Audi
