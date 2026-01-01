|Engine
|2995 cc
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
The A8 L Technology, equipped with a 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEV and Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.86 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the A8 L offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The A8 L Technology is available in 8 colour options: Firmament Blue Metallic, Manhattan Grey Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Terra Gray Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, District Green Metallic, Vesuvius Gray Metallic.
The A8 L Technology is powered by a 2995 cc engine mated to a Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 344 bhp @ 5000-6400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm of torque.
In the A8 L's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Ghibli priced between ₹1.15 Cr - 1.92 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz EQS priced between ₹1.3 Cr - 1.63 Cr.
The A8 L Technology has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Gear Indicator.