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A8 LPriceMileageSpecifications
Audi A8 L Front Left Side
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Audi A8 L Left Side View
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Audi A8 L Rear Left View
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Audi A8 L Front View
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Audi A8 L Grille
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Audi A8 L Headlight
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Audi A8 L Technology

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.86 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Audi A8 L Key Specs
Engine2995 cc
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
View all A8 L specs and features

A8 L Technology

A8 L Technology Prices

The A8 L Technology, equipped with a 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEV and Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.86 Crore (ex-showroom).

A8 L Technology Mileage

All variants of the A8 L offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

A8 L Technology Colours

The A8 L Technology is available in 8 colour options: Firmament Blue Metallic, Manhattan Grey Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Terra Gray Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, District Green Metallic, Vesuvius Gray Metallic.

A8 L Technology Engine and Transmission

The A8 L Technology is powered by a 2995 cc engine mated to a Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 344 bhp @ 5000-6400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm of torque.

A8 L Technology vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the A8 L's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Ghibli priced between ₹1.15 Cr - 1.92 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz EQS priced between ₹1.3 Cr - 1.63 Cr.

A8 L Technology Specs & Features

The A8 L Technology has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Gear Indicator.

Audi A8 L Technology Price

A8 L Technology

₹1.86 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,62,57,000
RTO
16,79,700
Insurance
6,58,362
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,85,95,562
EMI@3,99,691/mo
Add to Compare
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Audi A8 L Technology Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
344 bhp @ 5000-6400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEV
Battery Capacity
48 Volt
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.45 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Predictive Active Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Predictive Active Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5320 mm
Wheelbase
3128 mm
Height
1488 mm
Width
1945 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
505 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Finish
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
23
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Audi A8 L Technology EMI
EMI3,59,722 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,67,36,005
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,67,36,005
Interest Amount
48,47,316
Payable Amount
2,15,83,321

Audi A8 L other Variants

A8 L Celebration Edition

₹1.54 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,34,13,000
RTO
13,95,300
Insurance
5,48,690
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,53,57,490
EMI@3,30,092/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Audi A8 L Alternatives

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli

1.15 - 1.92 Cr
A8 LvsGhibli
Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.3 - 1.63 Cr
A8 LvsEQS
BMW i5

BMW i5

1.2 Cr
A8 Lvsi5

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