BMW i5 M60 xDrive

BMW i5 Front Left Side
BMW i5 Front View
BMW i5 Grille
BMW i5 Headlight
BMW i5 Left Side View
BMW i5 Rear Left View
1.25 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW i5 Key Specs
Battery Capacity83.9 kwh
Max Speed230 Kmph
Charging Time4 hours 15 min.
View all i5 specs and features

i5 M60 xDrive Latest Updates

i5 is a 4 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of i5 M60 xDrive (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.25 Crore. It offers many features like Heater,

  • Bootspace: 490 litres
  • Electric Motor: 2
    ...Read More

    BMW i5 M60 xDrive Price

    M60 xDrive
    ₹1.25 Crore*On-Road Price
    83.9 KWh
    230 Kmph
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,19,50,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    4,87,971
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,24,92,471
    EMI@2,68,512/mo
    BMW i5 M60 xDrive Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Electric
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    83.9 kWh
    Electric Motor
    2
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.8 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    795 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    601 bhp
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Charging Time
    4 hours 15 min.
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Speed
    230 Kmph
    Front Tyres
    245 / 40 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 35 R20
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    490 litres
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Length
    5060 mm
    Wheelbase
    2995 mm
    Height
    1505 mm
    Width
    1900 mm
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Heater
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    BMW i5 M60 xDrive EMI
    EMI2,41,661 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,12,43,223
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,12,43,223
    Interest Amount
    32,56,420
    Payable Amount
    1,44,99,643

