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BMW i5 vs Mercedes-Benz EQS

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive, Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs EQS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I5 Eqs
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.2 Cr₹ 1.3 Cr
Range455-516 km/charge857 km/charge
Battery Capacity83.9 kWh107.8 kWh
Charging Time4 hours 15 min.6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)

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i5
BMW i5
M60 xDrive
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Celebration Edition
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW i5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
83.9 kWh107.8 kWh
Electric Motor
22 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
516 km857 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8 seconds4.3 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
795 Nm-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
601 bhp-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Charging Time
4 hours 15 min.6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
230 Kmph210 Kmph
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R20255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R20255 / 45 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
490 litres620 litres
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Length
5060 mm5216 mm
Wheelbase
2995 mm3210 mm
Height
1505 mm1512 mm
Width
1900 mm1926 mm
Features
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000250000
Battery Warranty (Years)
88
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,92,4711,35,82,962
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,50,0001,30,00,000
RTO
54,00054,000
Insurance
4,87,9715,28,462
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,5112,91,950

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BMW India opens pre-bookings for i5 M60 xDrive electric sedan. Check details
4 Apr 2024
BMW i5 is based on the new generation 5 Series sedan and promises a 475 km range on a single charge.
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24 Jul 2023
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