In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive, Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I5
|Eqs
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|455-516 km/charge
|857 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|83.9 kWh
|107.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 hours 15 min.
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)