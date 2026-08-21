BMW X1 LWB launched in India at 49.90 lakh; i5 LWB launch later this year

BMW India has launched the X1 Long Wheelbase in India at ₹49.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The stretched version of the luxury SUV will be sold alongside the standard-wheelbase X1 and the electric iX1 LWB .The X1 LWB is locally produced at BMW Group’s Chennai plant. Despite the longer body, the SUV retains the overall design and cabin layout of the standard X1.

BMW X1 LWB dimensions and rear-seat space

At 4,616mm, the X1 LWB is 116mm longer than the standard X1, while its wheelbase has been extended by 110mm to 2,802mm. The additional length also results in a slightly taller body, with the LWB measuring 1,641mm in height. BMW claims 109mm of additional knee room, while the seat cushion is 15mm longer. The rear doors are also wider, making it easier to get in and out of the SUV. Boot capacity stands at 540 litres, with the rear seats offering a 40:20:40 split-fold arrangement.

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BMW X1 LWB engine and gearbox

The X1 LWB is offered with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 156hp and 230Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and drives the front wheels. Unlike the standard X1, the LWB is currently offered only with a petrol engine, with no diesel or all-wheel-drive option.

BMW X1 LWB features

The equipment list includes BMW’s curved display setup with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other features include a panoramic glass roof, powered front seats, a 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charging, a powered tailgate and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The X1 LWB also gets M Sport styling as standard.

BMW X1 LWB price vs standard X1

At ₹49.90 lakh, the X1 LWB is priced below the standard-wheelbase X1 sDrive18i M Sport, which currently costs ₹50.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the longer version an interesting addition to BMW’s entry-level SUV range, particularly for buyers who place greater importance on rear-seat space.

BMW X1 LWB rivals include the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, although neither is offered in India with a long-wheelbase version. The X1 LWB therefore gives BMW a distinct advantage in terms of rear-seat space in this part of the luxury SUV segment.

BMW i5 LWB India launch

BMW also announced another long-wheelbase model for India today. The BMW i5 LWB will be locally produced at BMW Group’s Chennai plant, making it the brand’s first locally produced electric sedan in India. Bookings for the i5 LWB have opened today, with the electric sedan scheduled to launch in India later in 2026. The i5 LWB will have an 81.6kWh battery and a claimed range of up to 669km (MIDC).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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