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LEXUS ES Sonic Titanium Colour

₹89.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

ES Sonic Titanium Colour

Graphite Black
Sonic Copper
Sonic Titanium
Sou
White Nova
Sonic titanium

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