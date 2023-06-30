HT Auto
Lexus ES Specifications

Lexus ES is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 56,55,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2487.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Lexus ES Specs

Lexus ES comes in two Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The ES measures 4,975 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,870 mm. The ground ...Read More

Lexus ES Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
300h Luxury
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
22.58
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXS I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
1129
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 244.8 Volt, 46.5 kg Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Max Engine Performance
215 bhp
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
118 bhp @ 88 rpm, 202 Nm
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Trailing-arm Double-wishbone
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R18
Ground Clearance
150
Length
4975
Wheelbase
2870
Kerb Weight
1680
Height
1445
Width
1865
Bootspace
454
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
Yes
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Topas Brown / Dark Brown, Rich Cream / Dark Brown
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Lexus ES News

The Lexus ES 300h is set to get a 2 per cent price hike with effect from July 1, 2023
E-Class rival Lexus ES 300h hybrid luxury sedan set to get expensive from July 1
30 Jun 2023
Lexus ES 300h comes available in two different trim options.
2022 Lexus ES 300h launched in India. What's special about it
11 Oct 2022
Lexus ES received a host of updates inside the cabin.
Lexus ES gets new technologies and interior updates, ditches touchpads
5 Jul 2022
Lokesh Kanagaraj twitted a photo of himself receiving the Lexus ES300h along with Kamal Hasan on social media.
Kamal Haasan gifts Lexus ES 300h to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj
8 Jun 2022
Lexus ES sedan facelift version is all set to hit Indian shores on October 7.&nbsp;
Lexus teases ES luxury sedan with hybrid tech for India ahead of launch tomorrow
6 Oct 2021
Lexus ES Variants & Price List

Lexus ES price starts at ₹ 56.55 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 62.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Lexus ES comes in 2 variants. Lexus ES top variant price is ₹ 61.75 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
300h Exquisite
56.55 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
300h Luxury
61.75 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Lexus Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Lexus LS

    1.91 - 2.22 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LX

    2.82 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus RX

    95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus NX

    64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LC 500h

    2.1 - 2.16 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Lexus Cars

