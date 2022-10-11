HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Lexus Es 300h Launched In India. What's Special About It

2022 Lexus ES 300h launched in India. What's special about it

The 2022 Lexus ES 300h comes available at a starting price of 59.71 lakh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2022, 18:19 PM
Lexus ES 300h comes available in two different trim options.
Lexus ES 300h comes available in two different trim options.
Lexus ES 300h comes available in two different trim options.
Lexus ES 300h comes available in two different trim options.

Lexus, the luxury car wing of Japanese auto giant Toyota, on Tuesday announced the launch of the 2022 Lexus ES 300h in India at a starting price of 59.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Lexus ES 300h comes available in Exquisite and Luxury trims, with the former priced at 59.71 lakh (ex-showroom) and the latter available for 65.81 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the updated model priced at 21,000 premium compared to its predecessor.

(Also Read: Toyota Corolla Altis introduced as India's first car with flex-fuel engine)

The luxury sedan is locally produced in India, making the country the fourth in the world where the ES 300h is locally manufactured. Lexus commenced local production of the ES 300h back in 2020. It comes as the most successful car from the Japanese car brand across the world and in India. After starting its operations in India in 2017, Lexus currently sells six cars in the country. These are NX SUV, RX SUV, LX SUV, ES sedan, LS sedan and LC coupe. The Lexus cars are priced between 59.71 lakh and 2.33 crore (ex-showroom).

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 22.58 kmpl
₹56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.39 kmpl
₹57.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.47 kmpl
₹58.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Speaking about the 2022 iteration of the ES sedan, the Lexus ES 300h comes with a self-charging hybrid electric powertrain. The automaker claims that it sports a new Lexus emblem, more storage space, and easier accessibility around the centre console. The sedan features a new Lexus dynamic voice recognition feature along with enhanced ease of hands-free operation of the boot lid, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto as a standard, and a new 'profile function' for users to register their customised multimedia settings.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Speaking about the new model, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, said that the new ES will captivate consumers with new technology and design. "Lexus India is committed to curating products and services that provide unparalleled comfort and superior performance that our discerning guests desire. The new enhanced ES will surely captivate our luxury consumers with newer technology and design by integrating elements of elegance and craftsmanship that will take us ahead in our attempt to provide the amazing Lexus experience," he further said.

 

 

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2022, 18:02 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus ES 300h
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Mahindra Scorpio-N 
Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs top position in SUV market
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Nissan to quit Russia, sells the business for just one euro: What went wrong
Nissan to quit Russia, sells the business for just one euro: What went wrong
Vida V1 Pro vs V1 Plus: Should you spend the extra money?
Vida V1 Pro vs V1 Plus: Should you spend the extra money?
2022 Lexus ES 300h launched in India. What's special about it
2022 Lexus ES 300h launched in India. What's special about it
Ather Energy launches its Ather Space dealership in this new city
Ather Energy launches its Ather Space dealership in this new city
Key differences between hydrogen fuel cell and electric cars
Key differences between hydrogen fuel cell and electric cars

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city