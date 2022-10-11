2022 Lexus ES 300h launched in India. What's special about it

Lexus, the luxury car wing of Japanese auto giant Toyota, on Tuesday announced the launch of the 2022 Lexus ES 300h in India at a starting price of ₹59.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Lexus ES 300h comes available in Exquisite and Luxury trims, with the former priced at ₹59.71 lakh (ex-showroom) and the latter available for ₹65.81 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the updated model priced at ₹21,000 premium compared to its predecessor.

The luxury sedan is locally produced in India, making the country the fourth in the world where the ES 300h is locally manufactured. Lexus commenced local production of the ES 300h back in 2020. It comes as the most successful car from the Japanese car brand across the world and in India. After starting its operations in India in 2017, Lexus currently sells six cars in the country. These are NX SUV, RX SUV, LX SUV, ES sedan, LS sedan and LC coupe. The Lexus cars are priced between ₹59.71 lakh and ₹2.33 crore (ex-showroom).

Speaking about the 2022 iteration of the ES sedan, the Lexus ES 300h comes with a self-charging hybrid electric powertrain. The automaker claims that it sports a new Lexus emblem, more storage space, and easier accessibility around the centre console. The sedan features a new Lexus dynamic voice recognition feature along with enhanced ease of hands-free operation of the boot lid, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto as a standard, and a new 'profile function' for users to register their customised multimedia settings.

Speaking about the new model, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, said that the new ES will captivate consumers with new technology and design. "Lexus India is committed to curating products and services that provide unparalleled comfort and superior performance that our discerning guests desire. The new enhanced ES will surely captivate our luxury consumers with newer technology and design by integrating elements of elegance and craftsmanship that will take us ahead in our attempt to provide the amazing Lexus experience," he further said.

