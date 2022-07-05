HT Auto
Lexus ES gets new technologies and interior updates, ditches touchpads

Lexus ES is one of the most appealing offerings from the Toyota-owned luxury car brand.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2022, 01:06 PM
Lexus ES is one of the premium full-size sedans that sits in the same segment as Audi A6, Volvo S60 and Jaguar XF. The Japanese premium sedan from the Toyota group has received a host of significant updates. The updates introduced to the 2022 Jaguar ES include new technologies and enhancements inside the cabin. Also, it comes with additional convenience features.

(Also Read: Lexus India partners with Bengaluru airport to ferry guests at VIP terminal)

The new Lexus ES comes with an updated infotainment system, which is claimed to come as more responsive and intuitive than before. Also, this updated infotainment system comes with more functionalities. One of the interesting features introduced to it is the cloud-based navigation system along with improved voice command recognition, and wireless Apple CarPlay.

However, the new Lexus ES misses out on Android Auto wireless connectivity. The new cloud-based navigation is claimed to show real-time road and traffic information, along with information such as local fuel prices and parking.

A major change is the removal of the touchpad from the centre console and relating it with a pair of cupholders. Also, there is a wireless charging tray outside the console box, and USB-A and USB-C ports have been introduced as well. Also, the new Lexus ES gets a new Ammonite Sand interior colour option.

The luxury sedan's data communications module has been updated as well. Now the Lexus ES can be connected to the internet, allowing it to use e-Care, a remote diagnostic service, as well as the Lexus Link smartphone app that can remotely lock or unlock the doors, operate the hazard lights, and set the AC to preferred settings.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2022, 12:42 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus ES luxury car
