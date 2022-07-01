HT Auto
Lexus India partners Bengaluru airport to ferry guests at VIP terminal

All VIP guests at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, will now be chauffeured between the aircraft and the terminal in Lexus vehicles.
Updated on: 01 Jul 2022, 03:19 PM
(L to R) Naveen Soni, President - Lexus India, Bhaskar Rao, CFO - BIAL, Jayraj Shanmugam - COO-BIAL and K.I. Jojoe - CEO- Lexus Blr
Lexus India has entered an exclusive partnership with Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) to ferry guests at the VIP terminal. All BLR Airport VIP guests will now be chauffeured between the aircraft and the terminal in Lexus vehicles, that will be a part of the airport's fleet. The automaker handed over vehicles - including LX, NX, RX - to the airport during an event.

The event saw presence of Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, KI Jojoe, CEO, Lexus Bangalore and George Kuttukaran, Director, Lexus Bangalore. “At BLR Airport, we are always looking at ways to find solutions to create the best customer experience and enhance the overall travel experience of our passengers," Shanmugam said at the event.

(Also read | Kamal Haasan gifts Lexus ES 300h to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj)

Lexus India believes that this partnership aligns with its philosophy of ‘Omotenashi’ - exceptional hospitality - as well as the Indian spirit of ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’. “This alliance with Bangalore International Airport is another strong step in this direction, that gives us an opportunity to provide our VIP guests a luxurious experience," said Naveen Soni, Lexus India President.

The Kempegowda International Airport is the largest airport in southern India and the third busiest in the country. It was established on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, having commenced its operations on May 24, 2008. It served around 10 million passengers in that very year while witnessing subsequent growth in the following years.

Earlier in May, Lexus India partnered Japan's flag carrier - Japan Airlines to offer greater comfort to its customers travelling in business class. Till May 18, 2023, customers will be ferried by Lexus cars to their desired destination from Bengaluru airport, all they need to do is inform the operators in advance (Read full report).

