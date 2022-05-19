HT Auto
Lexus India partners with Japan Airlines, promises a greater travel comfort

Lexus India claims under its association with Japan Airlines, it will offer the guests a unique luxurious and comfortable journey experience.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2022, 04:37 PM
Lexus India on Thursday announced that it has joined hands with Japan's flag carrier Japan Airlines. The Toyota owned luxury car brand has said that under this association with Japan Airlines, Lexus India will offer its customers greater comfort during travel. Lexus India claims that the partnership aims to embrace, Omotenashi, which translates to the warmth of Japanese hospitality.

(Also Read: Lexus India backs carbon-based taxation system to promote electrification)

As part of this association between the two mobility companies, guests travelling on Japan Airlines' business class from now till 18th May 2023, will be able to enjoy a range of benefits. These include Lexus India says the guests simply need to inform about their travel in advance and a luxurious Lexus car will await their arrival at Bengaluru airport to chauffeur them to their desired destination. This comes as one of the unique associations between a vehicle company and an international airline carrier.

Speaking about this partnership, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, said that in order to offer the customer an unmatched experience of comfort and luxury, the automaker has associated with an airline that shares similar values. He also said that the idea is to provide a smooth and luxurious experience to the guests. “We at Lexus India have always believed in providing our guests with an unmatched experience of comfort &luxury; associating with an airline that shares similar values, our idea is to provide a smooth and luxurious experience to our guests, together. Hospitality at its finest with efforts crafted solely for an unforgettable experience," Soni further said.

Speaking about this collaboration, Kenichi Takano - Director of Japan Airlines, Bengaluru, said that this partnership between the two like-minded companies comes at a time when international travel is gradually returning. “At a time when international travel is gradually returning, Japan Airlines is extremely happy to be partnering with like-minded companies such as Lexus. As a Japanese company, JAL understands the essence and importance of embracing Omotenashi. It is our hope that this additional service will provide our customers with a seamless travel experience," he added.

 

 

First Published Date: 19 May 2022, 04:37 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus India luxury car
