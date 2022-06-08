HT Auto
Kamal Haasan gifts Lexus ES 300h to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Kamal Hasan, veteran actor and South Indian superstar, has gifted a brand-new Lexus ES 300h luxury sedan to film director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2022, 03:14 PM
Lokesh Kanagaraj twitted a photo of himself receiving the Lexus ES300h along with Kamal Hasan on social media. (Twitter/Lokesh Kanagaraj)
Kamal Hasan, veteran actor and South Indian superstar, has gifted a brand-new Lexus ES 300h luxury sedan to film director Lokesh Kanagaraj on the success of the latest movie ‘Vikram’. The film was launched a few weeks back and has become a blockbuster within weeks of launch. The multi-lingual movie has been widely appreciated by a variety of audiences and has become an instant success. Showing appreciation for all the work, Hasan gifted the Lexus to the film director, as well as 13 TVS Apache RTR 160 bikes to the assistant directors of the film. 

(Also Read: 2023 Lexus RX, electric RZ to debut toned down ‘spindle grille’ design)

Kanagaraj took to the microblogging site to share his excitement about receiving a brand new Lexus. He twitted a photo of himself receiving the car on social media. In his Twitter post, he wrote - " Thank you so much Aandavarey @ikamalhaasan" - thanking Kamal for his gesture and calling him 'Aandavarey' which means 'God'.

The ES 300h comes out as the entry-level model from Lexus and is a strong hybrid sedan. The latest version of the model went on sale in India last year in October and is available in two trims - Exquisite and Luxury, priced at 59.50 lakh and 65.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. While there is no confirmation, reports say that Hasan has gifted the higher-end trim to Kanagaraj.

(Also Read: Lexus UX 300e EV India drive review: Meticulous precision in all-electric form)

At the heart of the ES 300h sits a 2.5-litre petrol engine which works alongside a 240-volt electric unit. The combined output from this hybrid system stands at 214 bhp, and 221 Nm. The engine comes mated to an automatic Electronic Continuous Variable Transmission or E-CVT.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2022, 03:09 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus India Lexus ES 300h Lexus ES 300h 2022 kamal Hasan
