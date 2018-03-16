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Maserati Ghibli V6 GranLusso

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.78 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maserati Ghibli Key Specs
Engine2987 cc
Mileage8.9 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Ghibli specs and features

Ghibli V6 GranLusso

Ghibli V6 GranLusso Prices

The Ghibli V6 GranLusso, equipped with a 600 V6, twin-turbo - direct injection GDI and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.78 Crore (ex-showroom).

Ghibli V6 GranLusso Mileage

All variants of the Ghibli deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ghibli V6 GranLusso Engine and Transmission

The Ghibli V6 GranLusso is powered by a 2987 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 275 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 600 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

Ghibli V6 GranLusso vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ghibli's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz EQS priced between ₹1.3 Cr - 1.63 Cr or the Audi A8 L priced between ₹1.34 Cr - 1.63 Cr.

Ghibli V6 GranLusso Specs & Features

The Ghibli V6 GranLusso has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.

Maserati Ghibli V6 GranLusso Price

Ghibli V6 GranLusso

₹1.78 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,71,598
RTO
15,57,159
Insurance
6,29,701
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,77,58,958
EMI@3,81,709/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maserati Ghibli V6 GranLusso Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
600 V6, twin-turbo - direct injection GDI
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
712
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.9
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
275 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2987 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 3 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link, Skyhook shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone, Skyhook shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4971
Wheelbase
2998
Kerb Weight
1835
Height
1461
Width
1945

Capacity

Bootspace
500
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
80

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
80000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
Yes
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Ermenegildo Zegna / Nero, Ermenegildo Zegna / Cuoio, Ermenegildo Zegna / Rosso
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Optional
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Maserati Ghibli V6 GranLusso EMI
EMI3,43,538 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,59,83,062
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,59,83,062
Interest Amount
46,29,239
Payable Amount
2,06,12,301

Maserati Ghibli other Variants

Ghibli Hybrid

₹1.32 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,40,175
RTO
11,54,017
Insurance
4,74,240
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,31,68,932
EMI@2,83,052/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ghibli Hybrid GranSport

₹1.58 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,38,57,411
RTO
13,85,741
Insurance
5,63,598
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,58,07,250
EMI@3,39,759/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ghibli Hybrid GranLusso

₹1.62 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,42,054
RTO
14,24,205
Insurance
5,78,431
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,62,45,190
EMI@3,49,172/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ghibli V6 GranSport

₹1.73 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,51,86,144
RTO
15,18,614
Insurance
6,14,837
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,73,20,095
EMI@3,72,276/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ghibli Trofeo

₹2.20 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,17,324
RTO
19,31,732
Insurance
7,74,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,20,23,701
EMI@4,73,375/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maserati Ghibli Alternatives

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1.3 - 1.63 Cr
GhiblivsEQS
Audi A8 L

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1.34 - 1.63 Cr
+3
GhiblivsA8 L
BMW i5

BMW i5

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