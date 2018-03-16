|Engine
|2987 cc
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Ghibli V6 GranLusso, equipped with a 600 V6, twin-turbo - direct injection GDI and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.78 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ghibli deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ghibli V6 GranLusso is powered by a 2987 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 275 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 600 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the Ghibli's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz EQS priced between ₹1.3 Cr - 1.63 Cr or the Audi A8 L priced between ₹1.34 Cr - 1.63 Cr.
The Ghibli V6 GranLusso has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.