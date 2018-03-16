Saved Articles

Maserati Ghibli V6 GranLusso

1.78 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maserati Ghibli Key Specs
Engine2987 cc
Mileage8.9 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Ghibli V6 GranLusso Latest Updates

Ghibli is a 5 seater Sedan which has 6 variants. The price of Ghibli V6 GranLusso in Delhi is Rs. 1.78 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of V6 GranLusso

  • Engine Type: 600 V6, twin-turbo - direct injection GDI
  • Max Torque: 600 Nm @ 2000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 80
  • BootSpace: 500
    • Mileage of V6 GranLusso is 8.9 kmpl....Read More

    Maserati Ghibli V6 GranLusso Price

    V6 GranLusso
    ₹1.78 Crore*On-Road Price
    2987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,55,71,598
    RTO
    15,57,159
    Insurance
    6,29,701
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,77,58,958
    EMI@3,81,709/mo
    Maserati Ghibli V6 GranLusso Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    600 V6, twin-turbo - direct injection GDI
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    712
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    600 Nm @ 2000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    8.9
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    275 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2987 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 3 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 50 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-Link, Skyhook shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    Front Suspension
    Double-wishbone, Skyhook shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 50 R18
    Length
    4971
    Wheelbase
    2998
    Kerb Weight
    1835
    Height
    1461
    Width
    1945
    Bootspace
    500
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    80
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Seat Base Sliding
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    80000
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Optional
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    CD Player
    Yes
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Ermenegildo Zegna / Nero, Ermenegildo Zegna / Cuoio, Ermenegildo Zegna / Rosso
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Optional
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Maserati Ghibli V6 GranLusso EMI
    EMI3,43,538 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,59,83,062
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,59,83,062
    Interest Amount
    46,29,239
    Payable Amount
    2,06,12,301

