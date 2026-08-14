In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Mercedes-Benz AMG E63, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid and Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs AMG E63 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ghibli
|Amg e63
|Brand
|Maserati
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|Range
|816
|-
|Mileage
|7.9 to 12.3 kmpl
|8.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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