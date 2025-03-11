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BMW 7 Series vs Maserati Ghibli

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs Ghibli Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 7 series Ghibli
BrandBMWMaserati
Price₹ 1.79 Cr₹ 1.15 Cr
Range-816
Mileage12.61 to 16,55 kmpl7.9 to 12.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
7 Series
BMW 7 Series
740i M Sport
₹1.79 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
Hybrid
₹1.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 7 Series Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Side Mirror Body
Steering Controls
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Configuration Selector Knob
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm450 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl12.3
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm325 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6L4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
17 rpm, 200 Nm-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20235 / 50 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20235 / 50 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Length
5391 mm4971
Wheelbase
3215 mm2998
Height
1544 mm1461
Width
1950 mm1945
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
PaintedBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000080000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesOptional
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesOptional
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
446+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side)
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
NoDriven Axle
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Interior Colours
Merino Amarone/Merino Smoke White/Merino Mocha/Merino Black/Merino TartufoNero
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
IndividualBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledOptional
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,05,17,4551,31,68,932
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,45,0001,15,40,175
RTO
18,48,50011,54,017
Insurance
7,23,4554,74,240
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,41,0002,83,051

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