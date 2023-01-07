|Engine Type
|2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|L4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.4 seconds
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|520 Nm @ 1850 rpm
|450 Nm @ 2250 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|12.61 kmpl
|12.3
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|375 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|325 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,94,41,514
|₹1,31,68,932
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,70,00,000
|₹1,15,40,175
|RTO
|₹17,54,000
|₹11,54,017
|Insurance
|₹6,87,014
|₹4,74,240
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,17,873
|₹2,83,051