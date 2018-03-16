Ghibli is a 5 seater Sedan which has 6 variants. The price of Ghibli Trofeo (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.20 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Trofeo Ghibli is a 5 seater Sedan which has 6 variants. The price of Ghibli Trofeo (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.20 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Trofeo is 80 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 90° V8, twin-turbo - direct injection Max Torque: 730 Nm @ 2250 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 BootSpace: 500 Mileage of Trofeo is 7.9 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less