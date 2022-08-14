HT Auto
Maserati Ghibli On Road Price in Mumbai

Maserati Ghibli 1589883814767
Maserati Ghibli 1589883817407
Maserati Ghibli 1589883818765
Maserati Ghibli 1589883819890
Maserati Ghibli 1589883820800
Maserati Ghibli 1589883822215
1.32 - 2.2 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Ghibli Price in Mumbai

Maserati Ghibli on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.32 Crore. The on road price for Maserati Ghibli top variant goes up to Rs. 1.73 Crore in Mumbai. Maserati Ghibli comes with a choice of 2987 cc Petrol engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maserati Ghibli Hybrid₹ 1.32 Crore
Maserati Ghibli Hybrid GranSport₹ 1.58 Crore
Maserati Ghibli Hybrid GranLusso₹ 1.62 Crore
Maserati Ghibli V6 GranSport₹ 1.73 Crore
...Read More

Maserati Ghibli Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Hybrid
₹1.32 Crore*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,40,175
RTO
11,54,017
Insurance
4,74,240
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
1,31,68,932
EMI@2,83,052/mo
Hybrid GranSport
₹1.58 Crore*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Hybrid GranLusso
₹1.62 Crore*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
V6 GranSport
₹1.73 Crore*On-Road Price
2987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
    Maserati Ghibli News

    File photo of Maserati Grecale Fuoriserie Mission from Mars.
    Maserati creates special units of Grecale, Ghibli, Levante for this country
    14 Aug 2022
    The current Maserati Ghibli has been in business since 2013.
    Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
    11 Aug 2022
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore gets a T-shaped lithium-ion battery promising up to 448 km range on a single charge.
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore debuts as a sleek electric droptop, promises 806 bhp
    16 Apr 2024
    Over the years, the Maserati Quattroporte has been known as a living room on the move with extremely welcoming spaces.
    Maserati celebrates 60th anniversary of Quattroporte luxury saloon
    31 Oct 2023
    Jehan Daruvala becomes the second Indian driver to compete in Formula E after Karun Chandhok
    Jehan Daruvala becomes second Indian driver to compete in Formula E, joins Maserati
    27 Sept 2023
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that can offer up to 267 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with water fording capacity of 864 mm.
    2024 Jeep Wrangler first impressions: Rugged with more style and features
    25 Apr 2024
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Maserati Ghibli FAQs

    The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is priced on the road at Rs 1,31,68,932 in Mumbai.
    The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid will have RTO charges of Rs 11,54,017 in Mumbai.
    In Mumbai, the insurance charges for the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid will be Rs 4,74,240.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maserati Ghibli in Mumbai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,15,40,175, RTO - Rs. 11,54,017, Insurance - Rs. 4,74,240, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maserati Ghibli in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,31,68,932.
    The top model of the Maserati Ghibli is the Maserati Trofeo, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,73,20,095 in Mumbai.
    Maserati Ghibli on-road price in Mumbai starts at Rs. 1,31,68,932 and goes up to Rs. 1,73,20,095. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.

