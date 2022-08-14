Maserati Ghibli Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maserati Ghibli comes in three petrol variant and three Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Ghibli measures 4,971 mm in length, 1,945 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,998 mm. A five-seat model, Maserati Ghibli sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maserati Ghibli price starts at ₹ 1.15 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.92 Cr (Ex-showroom). Maserati Ghibli comes in 6 variants. Maserati Ghibli top variant price is ₹ 1.92 Cr.
₹1.15 Cr*
1998 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹1.38 Cr*
1998 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹1.42 Cr*
1998 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹1.51 Cr*
2987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.55 Cr*
2987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.92 Cr*
3799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price