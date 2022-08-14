HT Auto
Maserati Ghibli Specifications

Maserati Ghibli is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,15,00,000 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 1998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
1.15 - 1.92 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Maserati Ghibli Specs

Maserati Ghibli comes in three petrol variant and three Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Ghibli measures 4,971 mm in length, 1,945 mm in width and has a wheelbase of ...Read More

Maserati Ghibli Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Trofeo
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.9
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
572 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
90° V8, twin-turbo - direct injection
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
632
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
3799 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link, Skyhook shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone, Skyhook shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R18
Length
4971
Wheelbase
2998
Kerb Weight
1969
Height
1461
Width
1945
Bootspace
500
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
80
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
80000
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
Driven Axle
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Nero
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Optional
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Maserati Ghibli News

File photo of Maserati Grecale Fuoriserie Mission from Mars.
Maserati creates special units of Grecale, Ghibli, Levante for this country
14 Aug 2022
The current Maserati Ghibli has been in business since 2013.
Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
11 Aug 2022
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Luce
Maserati MC20, GT, Grecale to take on the track at the Le Mans Classic 2023
28 Jun 2023
Maserati MC20 and Grecale are the only models from the company available under this personalisation program.
Designed by David Beckham, Maserati MC20 and Grecale don new colours
16 Jun 2023
First Maserati MC20 makes its debut in India
First unit of Maserati MC20 delivered to customer in India
2 Jun 2023
View all
 

Maserati Ghibli Variants & Price List

Maserati Ghibli price starts at ₹ 1.15 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.92 Cr (Ex-showroom). Maserati Ghibli comes in 6 variants. Maserati Ghibli top variant price is ₹ 1.92 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Hybrid
1.15 Cr*
1998 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Hybrid GranSport
1.38 Cr*
1998 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Hybrid GranLusso
1.42 Cr*
1998 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
V6 GranSport
1.51 Cr*
2987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
V6 GranLusso
1.55 Cr*
2987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Trofeo
1.92 Cr*
3799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

