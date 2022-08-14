Maserati Ghibli Specifications

Maserati Ghibli comes in three petrol variant and three Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Ghibli measures 4,971 mm in length, 1,945 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,998 mm. A five-seat model, Maserati Ghibli sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less