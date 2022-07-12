In 2026, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A8 l
|Eqs
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.34 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|-
|857 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 Volt
|107.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)