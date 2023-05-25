HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Unveils The Dark Night Series For The Maybach S Class, Gls & Eqs

Mercedes-Benz unveils the dark Night Series for the Maybach S-Class, GLS & EQS

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the new Night Series package for the Maybach range of vehicles comprising the S-Class, GLS and EQS SUV models. The Maybach Night Series brings a dark theme to the opulent range of vehicles from the German carmaker, bringing a stealthy appearance to the three cars. Mercedes-Benz has announced that the Maybach S-Class and EQS SUV will get the Night Series first later this year, while the Maybach GLS Night Series will arrive by early 2024.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2023, 17:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Mercedes-Maybach Night Series gets visual upgrades in the form of new colour schemes for the exterior and interior
The Mercedes-Maybach Night Series gets visual upgrades in the form of new colour schemes for the exterior and interior

The Mercedes-Maybach Night Series brings visual upgrades to the three models with dark chrome elements, while the cosmetic changes extend to the cabin as well. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS and EQS SUV get the exclusive new two-tone paint finish in Obsidian Black and Mojave Silver. The SUVs also get the monotone obsidian black and diamond white colour schemes as well. The Maybach S-Class gets the exclusive new Onyx Black and Mojave Silver two-tone paint scheme, while the Night Series is also available in single-tone grey, black and white shades.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz A-Class & A 45 S AMG facelifts launched, prices start at 45.80 lakh

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Night Series gets the exclusive Onyx Black/Mojave Silver two-tone paint scheme with rose gold detailing
The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Night Series gets the exclusive Onyx Black/Mojave Silver two-tone paint scheme with rose gold detailing
The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Night Series gets the exclusive Onyx Black/Mojave Silver two-tone paint scheme with rose gold detailing
The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Night Series gets the exclusive Onyx Black/Mojave Silver two-tone paint scheme with rose gold detailing

With respect to subtle upgrades, The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV gets additional detailing with side windows with a high-polish black finish. The rear and roof spoiler also get the black treatment while the Maybach emblem is finished in dark chrome. The Maybach GLS also gets dark chrome elements extending to the Mercedes star on the bonnet, grille, trim parts and Maybach pattern on the side air intake. The LED headlamps get subtle detailing in rose gold. The SUV rides on 23-inch wheels with high-quality inserts.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.13Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹16.26Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
₹29.98Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Maybach S-Class also gets rose gold elements to the headlights and dark chrome accents and bespoke wheels with the Maybach logo making frequent appearances on the bodywork. Finishing up the visual styling is the dark chrome and blacked-out exhaust pipes on the saloon.

Also Read : Mercedes-Maybach's first electric SUV EQS 680 breaks cover with 600 km range

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS and EQS SUV Night Series editions get the cabin finished in Crystal Black and White Pearl Nappa leather upholstery
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS and EQS SUV Night Series editions get the cabin finished in Crystal Black and White Pearl Nappa leather upholstery
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS and EQS SUV Night Series editions get the cabin finished in Crystal Black and White Pearl Nappa leather upholstery
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS and EQS SUV Night Series editions get the cabin finished in Crystal Black and White Pearl Nappa leather upholstery

The cabin on the Maybach Night Series gets the darkened opulent treatment as well. The Maybach S-Class Night Edition gets two Nappa leather options - Deep White/Black Pearl Exclusive and Black Pearl Exclusive. The seats are finished with golden-grey piping for a contrasting look. On the Maybach GLS and EQS SUVs, the cabin is finished in Black Pearl Exclusive or Crystal Black and White Pearl Nappa leather upholstery. The interior features an open-pored brown wood finish and aluminium accents.

Mercedes-Benz has not mentioned if the Night Series will be built in limited numbers. That said, expect the model to be available globally for customers including India. We do expect to see a few models making it here in the future.

First Published Date: 25 May 2023, 17:23 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 378 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city