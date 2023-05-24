HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz A-Class & A 45 S AMG facelifts launched, prices start at 45.80 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the facelifted A-Class range in India. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz A 200 Limousine facelift is now priced at 45.80 lakh, while the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ facelift is priced at 92.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India. The updated A-Class range comes with a host of changes including revised styling, New Generation Telematics (NTG7) MBUX infotainment system and more. Only the A-Class petrol has been updated for now, while the A 200d facelift will go on sale in the last quarter of 2023.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 24 May 2023, 13:36 PM
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class and AMG A 45 S arrive with subtle upgrades for the new model year
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class and AMG A 45 S arrive with subtle upgrades for the new model year

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine facelift gets a redesigned grille that features a new pattern. There are new 17-inch five twin-spoke alloy wheels, while the LED taillights have been revised in appearance. The cabin also gets a redesigned steering wheel that now matches the other touch control panels in the car. The twin 10.25-inch screens continue to be on offer but now run the latest generation MBUX software that’s capable of learning. Mercedes says the driver and central displays can be customised depending on the user’s choice. You now have Classic, Sporty and Discreet options to choose from.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster to launch in India on June 22

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class and AMG A 45 S get a tweaked grille and headlamps, while the cabin gets more equipment
The new A-Class also features Car-to-X communication to further enhance safety. Other updates include the upgraded Mercedes Me app that now comes with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant, while the telematics system has been revised too. Notably, the car gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, whereas the USB charging capacity has been increased by 20 per cent.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class now comes with seven airbags with the addition of a knee airbag as standard. You also get keyless Go on the compact luxury sedan as well as hands-free access to the boot with a sensor beneath the rear bumper. The A 200 Limousine draws power from the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while the diesel variants use the 2.0-litre oil burner.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ facelift continues to get the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 415 bhp, which makes it the most powerful hatchback in the country. The motor is paired with the 8G AMG SpeedShift transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the 4MATIC+ AWD system. The AMG A 45 S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds.

The cabin gets the biggest changes with the new touch panels on the steering wheel, latest NTG7 MBUX UI and wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
For the 2023 model year, the updated Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ gets the AMG Crest taking centre stage, while the LED headlamps have been tweaked with a new AMG-specific grille in place. Mercedes is offering the AMG rear Aerofoil as an accessory, further allowing customers to personalise the car. The cabin now comes with new aluminium AMG design trim elements finished in black and silver. There’s also the updated Mercedes-AMG Performance steering wheel with touch control panels and the latest gen NTG7 MBUX infotainment system.

The A 45 S AMG customers also get to personalise the central display with AMG-specific graphics, while the model also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an increased 20 per cent USB charging capacity.

First Published Date: 24 May 2023, 13:36 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes AMG Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz India Mercedes Benz A Class
