Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster to launch in India on June 22

Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up to launch yet another stalwart from the brand's global portfolio. It has announced that the AMG version of the timeless SL 55 Roadster, currently in its seventh generation, will be launched in the country on June 22. The SL, for the first time, has been developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach.

The debut of the SL 55 Roadster comes after the carmaker successfully launched the AMG E 53 Cabriolet and the fastest production AMG ever - AMG GT 63 S E Performance in the country. Mercedes says that the upcoming Mercedes-AMG SL 55 roadster is an amalgamation of comfort, sportiness and performance. It has been optimized for boulevard straights and fast cornering, both.

The classic SL 55 combines the analogue world with the state-of-the-art digital equipment, underlining the rebirth of the stalwart.

The global version of the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 makes use of a 4.0-litre-V8-Biturbo-motor paired to an AMG speedshift MCT 9G unit, delivering 350kW of power and 700 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 315 km/h.

The model is offered in eight exterior colour choices. On the inside, there is an Interior Package on offer that includes several highlights in nappa leather, such as the seats upholstered featuring elaborate diamond quilting, the centre console including centre armrests, and the hand-stitched AMG Performance Manufaktur steering wheel lining in nappa leather matching the chosen upholstery colour.

There is an 11.9-inch central display along with a 12.3-inch driver's display inside. For giving commands to the vehicle, there is the touch control panels of the AMG performance steering wheel and AMG steering wheel buttons.

