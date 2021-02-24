Home > Mercedesbenz > Amggt

Mercedes-benz Amg-gt

Mercedes-benz Amg-gt (HT Auto photo)

₹ 2.48 Crs* Onwards

Ex showroom price
Mileage 8.06 kmpl
Engine 3,982 cc
Transmission Automatic (dual clutch) - 7 gears, paddle shift, sport mode
Fuel type Petrol
Mercedes-Benz Amg-gt Variant wise Price, specifications and features

AMG GT R

₹ 2.48 Crs Ex Showroom Price

Specifications Features
Engine Type
M178 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
604.5 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 2100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.06 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
577 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion bar
Front Suspension
Independent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion bar
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R20
Length
4551 mm
Wheelbase
2630 mm
Kerb Weight
1630 kg
Height
1287 mm
Width
2007 mm
Bootspace
286 litres
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres

