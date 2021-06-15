Home > Auto > Videos > 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe breaks cover

2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe breaks cover

Updated: 15 Jun 2021, 10:56 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The facelift Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe can now seat five people, instead of four. It will also get larger wheels, including 20-inch or 21-inch alloy wheel options. The facelift model continues to be powered by the same 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine.
 

