AMG GT vs 911 GT3 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gt 911 gt3 Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 2.64 Cr ₹ 2.75 Cr Mileage 8 kmpl 5.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 3982 cc 3996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.