Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India priced from 3.3 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG GT 63 S E Performance four-door coupe priced from ₹3.3 crore onwards (ex-showroom, India). The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production car ever built by the folks at Affalterbach, home to AMG, and comes with subtle design revisions including new bumpers, alloy wheels, a new exhaust system, and a charging port on the right side of the rear bumper.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance draws power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. There's an extra 150 kW (201 bhp) that goes to the rear wheel via the electric motor. The combined output from the V8 and the electric motor stands at 831 bhp and a whopping 1,470 Nm of peak torque. The top speed stands at 316 kmph (electronically controlled)with 0-100 kmph coming up in just 2.9 seconds. Power is sent to all four wheels with AWD as standard and via the 9G AMG-Speedshift automatic transmission.

The AMG GT 63 SE Performance's cabin gets the AMG treatment with the steering wheel, sports seats, carbon fibre inserts and more

The cabin of the four-door performance coupe gets the AMG treatment with the sports seats, carbon fibre and Alcantara inserts, as well as AMG badging all over. You also get the AMG multi-function steering wheel with shortcut dials. The AMG GT S E Performance features two 12.4-inch screens with one for the digital instrument console and the other for the infotainment system. The unit runs the latest MBUX interface.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance borrows its tech heavily from the automaker's F1 learnings. It gets the ultra-light lithium-ion 6 kWh battery that's inspired by technologies used by the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team. The car also gets AMG Dynamic Select driving modes, while there are four different recuperation modes that can be selected on the right-hand stalk of the steering wheel. The four-door coupe also gets a toggle to enhance the sound or subdue the same via the centre console or the steering wheel. The AMG GT 63 S E Performance also gets a pure EV mode for the first time that will let you drive on electric power alone for 13 km.

Mercedes-Benz India has also announced that customers of the new AMG GT 63 S E Performance will be handed over the key to their respective cars by none other than seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, on behalf of Mercedes.

