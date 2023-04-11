HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Amg Gt 63 S E Performance Launched In India Priced From 3.3 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India priced from 3.3 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG GT 63 S E Performance four-door coupe priced from 3.3 crore onwards (ex-showroom, India). The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production car ever built by the folks at Affalterbach, home to AMG, and comes with subtle design revisions including new bumpers, alloy wheels, a new exhaust system, and a charging port on the right side of the rear bumper.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production car ever built
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production car ever built
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production car ever built
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production car ever built

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance draws power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. There's an extra 150 kW (201 bhp) that goes to the rear wheel via the electric motor. The combined output from the V8 and the electric motor stands at 831 bhp and a whopping 1,470 Nm of peak torque. The top speed stands at 316 kmph (electronically controlled)with 0-100 kmph coming up in just 2.9 seconds. Power is sent to all four wheels with AWD as standard and via the 9G AMG-Speedshift automatic transmission.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India: All the highlights

The AMG GT 63 SE Performance's cabin gets the AMG treatment with the steering wheel, sports seats, carbon fibre inserts and more
The AMG GT 63 SE Performance's cabin gets the AMG treatment with the steering wheel, sports seats, carbon fibre inserts and more
The AMG GT 63 SE Performance's cabin gets the AMG treatment with the steering wheel, sports seats, carbon fibre inserts and more
The AMG GT 63 SE Performance's cabin gets the AMG treatment with the steering wheel, sports seats, carbon fibre inserts and more

The cabin of the four-door performance coupe gets the AMG treatment with the sports seats, carbon fibre and Alcantara inserts, as well as AMG badging all over. You also get the AMG multi-function steering wheel with shortcut dials. The AMG GT S E Performance features two 12.4-inch screens with one for the digital instrument console and the other for the infotainment system. The unit runs the latest MBUX interface.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 63 S E Performance (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 63 S E Performance
₹3.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Automatic
₹1.22 - 1.25 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.6 kmpl
₹1.27 - 1.93 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi A8 L (HT Auto photo)
Audi A8 L
2995 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (TC)
₹1.29 - 1.57 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 8 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 8 Series
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.3 kmpl
₹1.3 - 1.58 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance borrows its tech heavily from the automaker's F1 learnings. It gets the ultra-light lithium-ion 6 kWh battery that's inspired by technologies used by the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team. The car also gets AMG Dynamic Select driving modes, while there are four different recuperation modes that can be selected on the right-hand stalk of the steering wheel. The four-door coupe also gets a toggle to enhance the sound or subdue the same via the centre console or the steering wheel. The AMG GT 63 S E Performance also gets a pure EV mode for the first time that will let you drive on electric power alone for 13 km.

Also Read : In pics: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has top speed of 315 kmph

Mercedes-Benz India has also announced that customers of the new AMG GT 63 S E Performance will be handed over the key to their respective cars by none other than seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, on behalf of Mercedes.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Mercedes Benz India Mercedes cars performance cars AMG
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city