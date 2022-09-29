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BMW M8 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M8 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M8 vs AMG GT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M8 Amg gt
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.44 Cr₹ 2.64 Cr
Mileage8.77 kmpl8 kmpl
Engine Capacity4395 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
M8
BMW M8
Coupe
₹2.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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AMG GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
R Coupe
₹2.64 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-5600 rpm700 Nm @ 2100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.77 kmpl8.06
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm577 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8M178 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Driving Range
596 km604.5
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2 seconds3.6
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres5.7
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R20275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlIndependent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlIndependent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion bar
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R20325 / 30 R20
Length
4867 mm4551
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
2827 mm2630
Height
1362 mm1287
Width
1907 mm2007
Bootspace
420 litres286
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Seating Capacity
4 Person2
Doors
2 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres75
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
166+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split-
Interior Colours
Silverstone / Black, BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchNo
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,77,55,2302,96,37,438
Ex-Showroom Price
2,44,00,0002,63,83,660
RTO
24,54,73026,49,096
Insurance
9,00,0006,04,382
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,96,5686,37,024

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