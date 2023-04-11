HT Auto
LIVE UPDATES

Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance launch today: Live and latest updates

Mercedes-Benz India promised a big focus on high-end cars for the market here this year and after launching the AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet at a start price of 1.30 crore, is now setting the bar much higher still. The company is now gearing up to drive out the most powerful AMG model in production with the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance landing on our shores via the import route. Catch the live and latest updates from the launch of AMG GT 63 S E Performance:
By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2023, 11:24 AM
The Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful in-production AMG from the German luxury car brand.
11 Apr 2023, 11:24 AM IST

Want a Mercedes? Get set for wait

Most of Mercedes models in India have a considerable wait time. Lance Bennett, VP for Sales at Mercedes-Benz India, tells HT Auto that while the super-luxury models like GLS Maybach still have an approximate wait time of 10 months, his company is working on bringing down overall wait periods. He adds that he expects the situation to improve this year.

11 Apr 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance vs rivals

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance will lock horns against the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

11 Apr 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Battery pack highlights

The electric motor is propelled by a 6.1 kWh, 400V battery pack which weighs around 90 kilos. The battery isn't exactly meant for range but more for fast power delivery. In all-electric mode, the supercar can hit 130 kmph.

