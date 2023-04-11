Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance launch today: Live and latest updates

Want a Mercedes? Get set for wait Most of Mercedes models in India have a considerable wait time. Lance Bennett, VP for Sales at Mercedes-Benz India, tells HT Auto that while the super-luxury models like GLS Maybach still have an approximate wait time of 10 months, his company is working on bringing down overall wait periods. He adds that he expects the situation to improve this year.

Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance vs rivals The AMG GT 63 S E Performance will lock horns against the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Battery pack highlights The electric motor is propelled by a 6.1 kWh, 400V battery pack which weighs around 90 kilos. The battery isn't exactly meant for range but more for fast power delivery. In all-electric mode, the supercar can hit 130 kmph.

Core strength of AMG GT 63 S E Performance Powering the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that puts out 843 hp. The engine will come mated to an electric motor that sits on the rear axle. This electric motor produces 201 hp.

Mercedes ready with 10 launches for India At the start of the calendar year, Mercedes-Benz India confirmed it has lined up 10 launches for the market here in 2023. The launch of the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance will be its second while all eyes would also be peeled for the updated GLC, a high-selling SUV model from the brand.

Charge of the electrics Are performance models under threat from electric champions? As the world transitions towards electric models, Mercedes has a clear and massive ambition of electrifying its future path. The AMG EQS is a prime example of offering sensational performance that is powered by electric technology. Priced at ₹2.45 crore before taxes, the AMG EQS is one of the most powerful EVs money can buy. But what about the ‘authentic’ AMG flavour - the roar and the grunt?

Batting for local manufacturing Mercedes has been locally manufacturing or assembling several of its hot-selling models in India. But it has even started to locally assemble AMG performance line models in the country. Company officials say there is a big demand for such vehicles and the idea is to make these performance-based models slightly more affordable for potential customers.