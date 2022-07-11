HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: New Mercedes Amg Gt Coupe Spotted Testing

Watch: New Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spotted testing 

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe shares its platform with the Mercedes-AMG Roadster.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jul 2022, 08:04 AM
Mercedes-AMG GT prototype during testing. (Image: Youtube/Motor.TV)
Mercedes-AMG GT prototype during testing. (Image: Youtube/Motor.TV)
Mercedes-AMG GT prototype during testing. (Image: Youtube/Motor.TV)
Mercedes-AMG GT prototype during testing. (Image: Youtube/Motor.TV)

The new Mercedes-AMG GT has been spotted testing in a new video that emerged online. Slated to debut later this year, the new Mercedes-AMG GT is expected to break cover soon, giving us the full video of the production model. The high-performance luxury car shares its platform with the Mercedes-AMG Roadster. This could give us an idea of what the upcoming AMG GT is going to look like.

The current generation Mercedes-AMG GT comes as a well-capable sportscar that has already made its mark against the mighty Porsche 911. In that case, the upcoming model too will have big shoes to fill. Mercedes-AMG marked the end of the line for the current generation AMG GT with the record-setting Black Series AMG GT Coupe. Expect the upcoming model to promise something even bigger.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M8
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.52 kmpl
₹2.15 - 2.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lexus Lx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lx
5663 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 6.9 kmpl
₹2.33 - 2.35 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Speaking about the upcoming AMG GT, the video reveals two versions of the car. The first one is a V8-powered GT63 which is the top-tier variant, while the base model is a GT53. Expect the new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe to come with a hybrid powertrain technology onboard as well. This would not only boost the performance of the car but enhance its efficiency as well.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is expected to come with a similar powertrain as the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance four-door coupe. This hybrid sedan gets a twin-turbo V8 engine combined with a rear-mounted electric motor. This powertrain churns out a combined output of 831 hp and 1,467 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transmission for the electric motor.

In terms of performance, the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in only 2.9 seconds. Expect the lightweight new AMG GT Coupe to deliver even superior performance.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2022, 08:04 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes Benz Mercedes AMG GT AMG GT Coupe luxury car sportscar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Hero Electric is making Optima and NYX electric scooters at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.
Hero Electric rolls out e-scooters from Mahindra's Pithampur plant
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Delhi govt to issue notice to vehicle owners without valid PUC certificate
Delhi govt to issue notice to vehicle owners without valid PUC certificate
Watch: New Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spotted testing
Watch: New Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spotted testing
BMW cars to get new poop-based paint, calls it sustainable
BMW cars to get new poop-based paint, calls it sustainable
Tesla under NHTSA scanner over fatal crash in Florida
Tesla under NHTSA scanner over fatal crash in Florida
Mahindra considering investment in EV battery cell maker to secure supplies
Mahindra considering investment in EV battery cell maker to secure supplies

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city