Home > Auto > Cars > Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, India's most powerful luxury hatch, launched
The engine of the Mercedes A 45 S is entirely assembled by hand.
The engine of the Mercedes A 45 S is entirely assembled by hand.

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, India's most powerful luxury hatch, launched

2 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2021, 11:59 AM IST Prashant Singh

  • The top speed of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is electronically limited to 270 km/h. 

  • The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S comes with a dedicated Drift mode.
  • The engine of the A 45 S is entirely assembled by hand. 

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday announced the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, the world's most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine series production car, at 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom all-India). 

The company claims that its new performance luxury hatch features a reinforced body shell, powerful engine, range of driving modes from ‘drift’ to ‘race’ and reworked suspension.

Similar Cars

Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki S-presso

998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki S-cross

1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz S-class

2925 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-coupe (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz S-coupe

3982 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.6 Cr*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class (w222) (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz S-class (w222)

NA
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue