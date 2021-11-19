Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, India's most powerful luxury hatch, launched

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday announced the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, the world's most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine series production car, at ₹79.50 lakh (ex-showroom all-India).

The company claims that its new performance luxury hatch features a reinforced body shell, powerful engine, range of driving modes from ‘drift’ to ‘race’ and reworked suspension.