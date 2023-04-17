Mercedes-Maybach's first electric SUV EQS breaks cover with 600-km range

Mercedes-Maybach has pulled the covers off the EQS 680, the first fully electric SUV from the luxury wing of the German auto giant. Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 was introduced globally on day one of the Shanghai Auto Show today, April 17. Mercedes Benz had earlier revealed the concept version of the Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV at the Munich Auto Show back in 2021. Mercedes will place the EQS 680 above its flagship EQS 580 4MATIC, which is currently the most powerful version of the electric SUV.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV will come equipped with an all-wheel-drive system and powered by two electric motors. It will be able to churn out nearly 650 hp of maximum power and 950 Nm of peak torque. It is more powerful than the EQS 580 SUV, which offers 544 horsepower and 858 Nm of torque. However, the AMG EQS 53 sedan is more powerful, with 761 horsepower output. The electric SUV will offer 210 kmph of top speed while it will be able to accelerate to 100 kmph from standstill in just 4.4 seconds.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV will offer several drive modes, which include Eco, Sport, OffRoad and Individual. Mercedes will offer the Maybach drive programme, which replaces the classic Comfort mode.

The electric SUV will offer a range of up to 600 km on a single charge. Mercedes says that the EQS 680 will be equipped with a 22 kW onboard charger which will support DC fast charging of up to 200 kW. The German auto giant claims that the Maybach EQS 680 SUV will be able to fully recharge in around half an hour using a fast charger.

In terms of its dimensions, the Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV stands 5,125 mm in length, 2,034 mm in width and 1,725 mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase of 3,210 mm.

As far as looks are concerned, the Maybach EQS comes with the iconic black grille at the front with 3D vertical, chrome-plated trim strips. There is Maybach badging on the chrome-plated decorative strip, which links to the light strip of the standard digital light headlights. On the sides, the electric SUV gets Maybach badging on the D-pillar as well as EQS lettering on the front window. It gets large wheel arches on the sides, which house 21 or 22-inch alloy and forged wheels. At the rear, it gets a LED light strip which is also animated.

The cabin of the electric SUV comes as wildly luxurious. It gets a large cabin with a two-row seating arrangement. It offers a three-seat conventional configuration in the rear or a dual-recliner setup that comes with the "First-Class Rear" executive seating package. The seats come familiar to any S-Class Maybach, with massage functions and can be reclined to nearly flat. There are powered curtains and rear-seat controls for the car's various infotainment and comfort functions, plus there's a fridge that's now removable for easy loading.

