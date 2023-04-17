XC60 helps Volvo clock 38 per cent growth in India, XC40 Recharge shines too

Riding high on the success of XC60 SUV in India, Volvo Cars has registered 38 per cent growth in sales in the country in the first three months of the year. Volvo has announced that it has delivered 544 units across India between January and March this year. It is a significant rise over 393 units the Swedish carmaker could sell during the same period last year. Volvo's rising sales can be attributed to the XC60 SUV which contributed nearly one fourth of the carmaker's overall sales during this phase.

Volvo said that the XC60 SUV registered a 27 per cent growth in sales compared to the first three months of 2022. The XC40 Recharge electric SUV, which is the first EV from the carmaker manufactured locally, also saw 138 units delivered to customers in the first three months. Its contribution is a nearly one fourth of Volvo's overall sales during this period. Volvo recently announced that the XC40 Recharge has already been delivered to more than 200 customers since the deliveries began late last year. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo Car India, said, “A 38 per cent growth confirms positive customer sentiments in our luxury mobility offerings. The first quarter performance is a good indicator and we are confident that the coming quarters will show better results."

The XC60 facelift model was launched in September last year at a price of ₹65.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift version of the SUV received cosmetic updates like a newly designed grille, reworked bumper and a new set of headlights. On the inside, it offers features such as 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, air purifier, massage functions and a panoramic sunroof. Under the hood, Volvo introduced a mild-hybrid powertrain powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, the engine is capable if churning out 250 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Volvo Car India also plans to introduce the C40 Recharge electric SUV in India this year. It will be the carmaker's second EV in India after the XC40 Recharge. "We remain committed to introducing a new electric model every year and we are on a good trajectory of achieving our aim of going all electric by 2030," Malhotra said. The C40 Recharge is similar to the XC40 Recharge in terms of design and features offered. However, expect the C40 Recharge to offer less range and smaller battery pack.

