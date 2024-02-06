Bollywood singer Shaan adds Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan to his garage

Bollywood singer, Shaan has just purchased a new Mercedes-Benz EQS. The images of him and his family taking the delivery were shared by Auto Hanger who is the dealer that delivered the new luxury electric sedan to the singer. Mercedes-Benz sells the EQS in one variant only which is 580 4MATIC. It is priced at ₹1.62 crore ex-showroom before any options. Shaan's EQS is finished in the Sodalite Blue paint scheme.

Powering the EQS 580 4MATIC is a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can deliver a claimed range of 857 km on a single charge. The battery pack takes 35 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent when using a 110 kW DC fast charger.

Mercedes-Benz is using two electric motors that sit on each axle. The total power output is rated at 523 bhp whereas the peak torque output stands at 856 Nm. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 210 kmph. Being a 4MATIC version, there is all-wheel drive on offer so there should not be any lack of traction.

In terms of design, Mercedes-Benz wanted EQS to be as aerodynamic as possible. Because of this, it has a very curvy and flowing design. With a drag coefficient of 0.20, the EQS is one of the most aerodynamic production cars in the world.

Watch: Mercedes EQS 580: First Drive Review

The grille has been closed off to smoothen out the airflow and because electric vehicles require less airflow than internal combustion engines. There are light bars in the front as well as at the rear and the door handles sit flush with the body work.

The interior gets a 56-inch Hyperscreen that runs on MBUX. The screen comes with a 3D map display, support for the Mercedes-Me connected car app, weather details, route planning and the climate control system has also been integrated into it. Other features on offer are ambient lighting, electric seats, air filter, Burmester 3D sound system and a lot more.

