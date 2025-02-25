Mercedes-Benz EQS on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 1.62 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Mercedes-Benz EQS dealers and showrooms in Lucknow for best offers.
Mercedes-Benz EQS on road price breakup in Lucknow includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz EQS is mainly compared to Audi e-tron GT which starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr in Lucknow, BMW i5 which starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr in Lucknow and BMW i7 starting at Rs. 2.03 Cr in Lucknow.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC ₹ 1.62 Crore Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC ₹ 1.62 Crore
